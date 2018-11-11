Crime
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates man’s death on Sunchild First Nation

A man found seriously injured on an Alberta First Nation following an altercation on Friday has died of his injuries, police said.

In a news release issued Sunday, the RCMP said its Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the death.

Officers with the Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to a report of an injured man at the Sunchild Gas Station on the Sunchild First Nation at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

“A male victim was involved in an altercation and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries,” police said. “The victim was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Further investigation led police to a residence and surrounding area on the O’Chiese First Nation and several suspects were arrested and taken into custody with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team. No one was injured.”

Police did not say if anybody has been charged.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment at 403-845-2881 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppersby contacting them by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Sunchild First Nation is located about 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

