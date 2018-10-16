Crime
October 16, 2018 11:21 am

RCMP investigate shooting involving high-powered weapon on O’Chiese First Nation

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

File/Global News
A A

Rocky Mountain House RCMP is investigating after a home on the O’Chiese First Nation was fired upon with a high-powered weapon.

Police said they got the call at around 9 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots.

After the shots were fired, a vehicle was heard departing the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

“Most fortunately, the lone occupant inside was unharmed,” a police news release said Tuesday. “The occupant did not observe the vehicle depart the area.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-845-2882, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Tip Submit online.

The O’Chiese First Nation is about 59 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
alberta first nations
Crime
high-powered weapons
O'Chiese First Nation
O'Chiese First Nation shots fired
RCMP
Rocky Mountain House
Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News