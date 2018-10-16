RCMP investigate shooting involving high-powered weapon on O’Chiese First Nation

Rocky Mountain House RCMP is investigating after a home on the O’Chiese First Nation was fired upon with a high-powered weapon.

Police said they got the call at around 9 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots.

After the shots were fired, a vehicle was heard departing the area at a high rate of speed, police said.

“Most fortunately, the lone occupant inside was unharmed,” a police news release said Tuesday. “The occupant did not observe the vehicle depart the area.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-845-2882, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Tip Submit online.

The O’Chiese First Nation is about 59 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.