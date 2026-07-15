CN Rail crew evacuated as video shows Ontario wildfire surrounding train

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CN Rail employees in northern Ontario have been evacuated as a viral social media video shows a wildfire surrounding a train.

The video, which was taken inside the train, shows raging flames around it. A crew member can be seen also capturing the incident on their cellphone.

The train car was stopped in Armstrong, Ont., which is north of Thunder Bay. A CN Rail spokesperson told Global News all employees in the area were evacuated overnight Monday.

“CN has temporarily suspended rail operations near Armstrong, ON as a precaution due to wildfire activity in the area. As a safety measure, CN employees in the area and residents of the Town of Armstrong were evacuated overnight,” the spokesperson said in an email.

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“CN remains in close contact with the Ministry of Natural Resources and local authorities as the situation continues to evolve. The safety of our employees, the community, and emergency responders remains our top priority.”

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Armstrong was just one of several communities under an evacuation order; Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that orders were also in place for Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

The fire is also threatening other communities in the area, including Rainy River District and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation.

NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa said in a statement that Collins First Nation has been destroyed.

“With wildfires closing highways and threatening communities across the north,

Ontario forest fire officials said the province is currently responding to 160 active wildland fires. There were 128 active fires in the northwest region as of Monday evening, they said.

“Of those fires, 53 are not under control, eight fires are being held, four fires are under control 63 fires are being observed,” the ministry’s website said.

Photos and videos posted on social media appear to show large grey and black plumes of smoke and towering flames from wildfires.

Environment Canada had much of northern Ontario under a severe heat warning on Tuesday, with the humidex making it feel as hot as 40 C.

— with files from The Canadian Press