Regina council reissues permit for mosque’s call to prayer on week-by-week basis

A mosque in Regina was granted a permit allowing it to play the Adhan, a call to prayer, outdoors after pausing the ritual due to threats earlier this summer.

In June, the City of Regina granted the Regina City Jamia Masjid a month-long permit to deliver the call to prayer weekly on Fridays, before that day’s midday prayer, known as Jummah.

The recent, week-long permit was issued in accordance with the city’s noise-related bylaw, after members of the mosque surveyed some Regina residents last month. At that time, they said all of the responses received would be turned over to the Regina Police Service (RPS), who granted the permit in late July.

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“Based on the information provided to the RPS, the request falls within City of Regina bylaw requirements. As such, the permit was re-issued on a week-to-week basis,” police wrote in an email statement to Global News Tuesday.

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This type of permit requires the mosque to apply to be allowed to play the Adhan weekly, the RPS continued. Permits are granted after considering factors — including the length and volume of the audio, the zoning of the area where the sound will be played and the time of day it will be broadcast.

Adhan is recited for less than three minutes. During the past call to prayer at the Regina City Jamia Masjid, it said the sound played from speakers sitting atop the facility.

In a post celebrating the permit approval on Friday, the mosque said the decision helps support “mutual respect” and religious freedoms in Regina.