Local Regina mosque puts out survey for feedback on call to prayer

Surveys were conducted all day on Friday in front of Regina City Jamia Masjid to determine the future of their decision to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer.

Known as the Adhan, the call to prayer is an announcement in Arabic to call Muslims to prayer. The mosque intended to broadcast it around noon on Fridays after receiving a permit from Regina Police Service allowing them to do so last month.

After broadcasting the call to prayer once in mid-June, the mosque faced online threats that ultimately led them to make the decision to temporarily halt the broadcasting. Since then, they’ve decided to host an open house to gain feedback from the community, answer any questions and determine the fate of the call to prayer.

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“Our neighbours are our first priority so they are the ones to decide whether or not we will be able to continue with the call to prayer,” says M Anisur Rahaman, director of Regina City Jamia Masjid.

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Surveys were conducted throughout Friday in front of the mosque, with people sharing their opinions for and against.

“I think they have every right to broadcast their call to prayer, just as any church in the city would have the right to ring their bells,” says Cale Fladager, a participant in the survey.

Another participant doesn’t share the same sentiment. Gail Becker says it sets a precedent for the future that she’s opposed to.

“They’re welcome here, but I don’t want to hear their call to prayer,” says Gail Becker.

All responses, including those opposed, will be submitted to the Regina Police Service for the permit review and which will lead to a decision being made about whether or not the call to prayer will continue.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.