Regina mosque pausing use of speakers to amplify call to prayer in city’s downtown

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A Regina mosque is pausing announcements of the Muslim call to prayer that rung out from its rooftop speakers after receiving some pushback.

M Anisur Rahaman, the director of Regina City Jamia Masjid in downtown Regina, told a news conference Friday that some were threatening to remove the speakers while others were angry the weekly prayer was happening.

Complaints started pouring in last week, after a local social media account posted about it, he said.

“Because of the social media and negative comments we have received — and a few of them are actually threats and not very positive — as a Muslim, we don’t feel comfortable,” Rahaman said.

View image in full screen M Anisur Rahaman, the director of Regina City Jamia Masjid, poses for a portrait inside the centre in downtown Regina, on Friday, June 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

“Based on that, we thought that it’s not wise to continue until we know what exactly we are doing.”

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The mosque, which opened two years ago, is kitty-corner to St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral. Also nearby is city hall, a medical clinic and a seniors’ housing building.

Four white speakers, pointing in each direction, are atop the building. Near the entrance flies the Canada and Saskatchewan flags.

The Muslim call to prayer, known as the adhan, is over 1,400 years old. It’s recited for about three minutes and is used to usher Muslims into their places of worship.

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The Regina mosque began amplifying the prayer last week, after receiving approval from police because it met bylaw requirements. It had planned to do announcements every Friday around noon, and its noise permit was valid until July 10.

Following the initial online backlash, police warned it would take any threats against Muslim gathering places seriously.

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On Friday, a few people stood outside the mosque to protest. A police cruiser was also parked nearby.

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“Why do they have to have a megaphone blasting it forcefully on the community?” Jackson Nordisvann, a Regina resident, said.

Mike Sinclair, a priest at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, said he has no issue with the call to prayer.

“We welcome them here and look forward to opportunities to work together and get to know each other, understand each other more,” he said.

The priest said he didn’t hear the prayer when it was amplified last week.

“I’m not bothered by the sounds of another faith community. I hear bells from other churches. We sometimes ring bells. I’ve heard music in parks being played or sung. I don’t see why that would be any different than a call to prayer.”

Rev. Eric Gurash with the Archdiocese of Regina said in a statement the Catholic faith calls on people to love their neighbours.

“The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina strongly opposes every form of prejudice, hatred, intimidation and threat of violence directed toward the Muslim community, whether in Regina or elsewhere,” he said.

Rahaman said he plans to start using the speakers again next month if he has the public’s support. He’s planning to send out surveys to neighbouring businesses and organizations for input and that the public can also weigh in.

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Rahaman also said he spoke with other Muslim leaders in the city about the issue, and they told him to speak with the broader community, he added.

“We’d like to hear from the community, what they are thinking. They have different cultural backgrounds,” he said.

Sinclair said he thinks Rahaman is being gracious for reaching out to others.

“I’ve never seen another faith community be put in a position where they need to have some kind of a community consultation to justify their existence or presence in a place,” he said.

“It upsets me that there is even the sense that there’s a need for that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.