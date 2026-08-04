$6M announced by New Brunswick for new EVs, fast charging stations

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Electric vehicle drivers in New Brunswick will soon have more ports to recharge as the province looks to build up its EV infrastructure.

The New Brunswick government says it’s adding 16 new fast chargers to its eCharge network, a $5 million investment from its emissions reduction fund.

The province says the Energy Department will work with NB Power to install the new fast chargers at underserved areas that the private sector may not see a business case for at this time.

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Tourism Minister Isabelle Thériault says the province will improve the visitor experience by adding charging stations to République, Mactaquac and Herring Cove provincial parks, at a cost of $100,000.

The province is also spending $955,000 to expand its electric vehicle fleet and build three regional charging hubs in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

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The new chargers are among 72 projects backed by New Brunswick’s nearly $64-million Climate Change Fund for the current budget year, which backs initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Gilles LePage said the fund is an important tool to “protect and preserve the environment and transition to a greener economy.”

“Adding more electric vehicle chargers to the network is a positive step toward achieving our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and our goal of being net zero by 2050.”