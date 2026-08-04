Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

$6M announced by New Brunswick for new EVs, fast charging stations

By Eldigitali Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: New EV prices dropping'
Consumer Matters: New EV prices dropping
RELATED: New EV prices dropping – Apr 15, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Electric vehicle drivers in New Brunswick will soon have more ports to recharge as the province looks to build up its EV infrastructure.

The New Brunswick government says it’s adding 16 new fast chargers to its eCharge network, a $5 million investment from its emissions reduction fund.

The province says the Energy Department will work with NB Power to install the new fast chargers at underserved areas that the private sector may not see a business case for at this time.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tourism Minister Isabelle Thériault says the province will improve the visitor experience by adding charging stations to République, Mactaquac and Herring Cove provincial parks, at a cost of $100,000.

The province is also spending $955,000 to expand its electric vehicle fleet and build three regional charging hubs in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

Story continues below advertisement

The new chargers are among 72 projects backed by New Brunswick’s nearly $64-million Climate Change Fund for the current budget year, which backs initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Gilles LePage said the fund is an important tool to “protect and preserve the environment and transition to a greener economy.”

“Adding more electric vehicle chargers to the network is a positive step toward achieving our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and our goal of being net zero by 2050.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices