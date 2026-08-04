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Consumer

Spotify says monthly users and profits will likely fall below estimates

By Jaspreet Singh Reuters
Posted August 4, 2026 10:10 am
1 min read
FILE - A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) View image in full screen
FILE - A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File).
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Streaming giant Spotify forecast third-quarter profit and monthly active users below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, underscoring the streaming service’s challenges in maintaining growth despite expanding its offerings of AI-based features to fend off competition.

Shares of the company were down around 4 per cent in premarket trading.

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The company has launched AI features like “Personal Podcasts” and new offerings such as “Reserved” to attract more users and fend off competition from rivals including YouTube and Netflix, and AI music startups like Udio and Suno.

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Separately on Tuesday, Spotify announced a new agreement with digital music licensing firm Merlin for the Swedish company’s upcoming paid tool for fan-made covers and remixing. It will allow artists on labels under Merlin’s Spotify agreement to participate.

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The company said it expects operating income of €670 million (US$770.97 million) in the third quarter, below analysts’ average estimates of €677.8 million, according to data compiled by Visible Alpha.

In the second quarter, its operating income came in at €655 million, beating estimates of €639.2 million, driven by strong revenue growth and lower payroll taxes.

Such taxes, called social charges, are tied to the value of the company’s share price. The company’s stockhas fallen about 16 per cent so far this year.

Spotify’s quarterly revenue rose 14 per cent to €4.78 billion, slightly below LSEG-compiled estimates of €4.80 billion. The revenue forecast of €5 billion for the third quarter was slightly above estimates of €4.93 billion.

Its monthly active users forecast of 788 million was below Visible Alpha estimates of 793.6 million, while its outlook for a five million increase in premium subscribers to 305 million was largely in line with estimates.

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