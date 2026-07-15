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Canada

Chiefs want residential school denialism criminalized as hate speech

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2026 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada committed genocide, Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal says'
Canada committed genocide, Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal says
Canada committed genocide against Indigenous Peoples, according to a ruling by the Permanent Peoples' Tribunal. The international body delivered its findings following hearings in Montreal this week examining the legacy of Canada's residential school system. Survivors and witnesses say responsibility now lies with the federal government to respond. Phil Carpenter reports. – May 29, 2026
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First Nations chiefs say the federal government is enabling residential school denialism by failing to make it a crime.

The chiefs passed an emergency resolution at the Assembly of First Nations meeting in Ottawa this week calling on the feds to criminalize residential school denialism as hate speech.

Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak Cree Nation says the truth is not optional and that reconciliation cannot exist without it.

Click to play video: 'Push to criminalize residential school denialism in Canada: ‘Difference between free speech and inciting hate’'
Push to criminalize residential school denialism in Canada: ‘Difference between free speech and inciting hate’

He says there is extensive documentation of the abuse those institutions perpetrated on First Nations children and efforts to downplay that history distort the truth.

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More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, the last of which closed in 1996.

An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.

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