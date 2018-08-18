2 charged in Alberta First Nation homicide investigation

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the homicide of a woman at an Alberta First Nation.

On Tuesday, Stony Plain RCMP officers responded to a call for assistance on Paul First Nation located near Wabamun Lake. Mounties found a woman’s body, and the RCMP major crimes unit was called to take over the investigation.

On Wednesday, an autopsy determined Ellie Mae House, 31, was the victim of a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.

“The RCMP have determined that this was an isolated and purposeful incident,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP said Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33, were arrested at a home on the Cold Lake First Nations on Friday after an extensive search. Police said the two were charged with second degree murder in connection with House’s death.

Papin and Morin are both residents of Paul First Nation.

The pair is in custody and scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Wednesday.