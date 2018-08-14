Crime
August 14, 2018 2:14 pm

RCMP investigating death of woman in community west of Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: RCMP investigating a crime on the Paul Band First Nation in Parkland County, west of Edmonton. December 21, 2014.

Global News
A A

A woman was found dead in a community west of Edmonton Tuesday morning, and the RCMP major crimes unit is leading the investigation.

Stony Plain RCMP responded at 7:38 a.m. to a call for assistance on the Paul Band First Nation, located about 30 kilometres to the west near Wabamun Lake.

Mounties arrived to find a woman who was dead. The major crimes unit was then sent out to take over the investigation.

RCMP said the investigation was in the very preliminary stages, and no further information was available. An update was expected to be provided on Wednesday.

Paul Band is located about 50 kilometres west of Edmonton in Parkland County.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Crime
Death
Parkland County
Paul Band
Paul Band death
Paul Band First Nation
Paul Band First Nation death
RCMP
RCMP Major Crimes
RCMP Major Crimes Unit
Stony Plain RCMP
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News