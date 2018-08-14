RCMP investigating death of woman in community west of Edmonton

A woman was found dead in a community west of Edmonton Tuesday morning, and the RCMP major crimes unit is leading the investigation.

Stony Plain RCMP responded at 7:38 a.m. to a call for assistance on the Paul Band First Nation, located about 30 kilometres to the west near Wabamun Lake.

Mounties arrived to find a woman who was dead. The major crimes unit was then sent out to take over the investigation.

RCMP said the investigation was in the very preliminary stages, and no further information was available. An update was expected to be provided on Wednesday.

Paul Band is located about 50 kilometres west of Edmonton in Parkland County.