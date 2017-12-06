Man’s death on northern Alberta First Nation now homicide investigation

The death of a man whose body was found at a home in northern Alberta over the weekend has been deemed a homicide.

Police were called to a home on Bigstone Cree Nation on Saturday afternoon after the man’s body was found by a family member.

The family member had stopped in to check on the man after not hearing from him, police said.

An autopsy concluded the man’s death was a homicide. Police have not released the cause of the man’s death or his identity.

Desmarais RCMP and investigators from the Major Crimes Unit are involved in the investigation.

Officers believe people in the community have information regarding the man’s death and are encouraging them to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Desmarais RCMP detachment. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Bigstone Cree Nation is located about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.