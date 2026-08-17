Montreal police investigate suspected femicide after woman found dead

Montreal police are investigating a suspected femicide after a 44-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in an apartment in the city’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
Police say they responded to an emergency call at 1:45 p.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside an apartment.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Police say a 51-year-old man who was in a relationship with the woman was found with serious injuries to his upper body.
The man was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, but his life is not in danger.
Police describe the man as a suspect and say both he and the woman suffered injuries that may have been caused by a sharp object.
The death marks Montreal’s 15th homicide of the year and the 12th woman killed by a current or former intimate partner in Quebec in 2026, according to data compiled by a Quebec network of domestic violence shelters.
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