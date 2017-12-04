Suspicious death investigated on northern Alberta First Nation

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found inside a home in northern Alberta.

Desmarais RCMP said officers were called to a home on Bigstone Cree Nation Saturday afternoon after a family member found the man’s body.

Police said the family member had stopped by to check on the man after he hadn’t been heard from for a while.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

Bigstone Cree Nation is located about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.