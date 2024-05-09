Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Richmond RCMP seek witnesses in pair of 2023 stranger assaults

By Maximilian Maschmann Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 7:47 pm
1 min read
Richmond RCMP searching for witness to two stranger assaults
Richmond Mounties have released security footage in hopes of identifying a witness to two stranger assaults. Officers are looking to speak with a man seen using a crosswalk on Buswell Street at Cook Road on the morning of Feb. 14, 2024.
Richmond RCMP are requesting the public’s help identifying a witness to two alleged stranger assaults which took place near Richmond-Brighouse SkyTrain station more than a year ago.

The attacks took place on Buswell Street just north of Cook Road around 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023.

Police are specifically looking for a witness who is depicted in security video.

The video shows a person waiting at an intersection to cross a street. They cross when the light changes and a black SUV makes a right.

RCMP said there were two female victims whose cases were linked together over the course of the investigation. Both women were rendered unconscious during the assaults, with the first victim being hospitalized.

Police have arrested and charged Ernesto Mendoza Malgapo, 41, but say they need further information to advance their investigation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they have exhausted internal avenues to find new witnesses.

RCMP is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-4877.

