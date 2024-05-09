South Surrey restaurant forced to close after suspicious fire, more criminal acts reported

Send this page to someone via email

A number of criminal acts were reported to police at a South Surrey business district, which all took place over the course of a night.

Surrey RCMP say between the evening of May 5 and the morning of May 6, a restaurant was lit on fire, a building was damaged, a garbage bin was ignited, and two break-and-enters were attempted.

One business had a window smashed and another business had its front door lock tampered with.

RoadHouse Grille posted on its social media page that it was one of the businesses to suffer damage.

“It breaks our hearts to see the extent of the damage caused by this senseless act,” the company said in a Facebook post.

“All our food had to be tossed, we need new coolers, and our building may have structural damage. We’re working hard to get back on our feet, but it’ll take longer than expected.”

The company shared a photo showing significant fire damage inside a back room of the restaurant.

RoadHouse Grille also said on Facebook the recent fire was the second within a year.

“I really didn’t feel it until I came in yesterday and brought tears to my eyes because it was quiet,” RoadHouse Grille server James Shepherd said.

“To watch someone have to go outside and start a fire like that to dry their clothes, when they’re looking for comfort, everyone wants dry clothes but that decision, that ripple effect is now a restaurant shut down for three months.”

All of the incidents happened at a business complex on King George Boulevard, near 160th Street.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection to the incidents, who was found nearby. She has been released to appear in court at a later date, with possible charges related to mischief to property.

“Thankfully entry was not gained into either of these businesses,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said.

“We understand these incidents can be frustrating for our business community and Surrey RCMP is committed to working with those impacted by crime by speaking with them about how to protect their stores and shops as we work to identify the suspects responsible.”

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-002.