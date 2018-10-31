46 charges laid after Rocky Mountain House RCMP bear sprayed, assaulted during arrest

A man known to central Alberta RCMP is facing dozens of new charges connected with alleged assaults on officers during arrest attempts.

It started on Oct. 24 in Rocky Mountain House, where police said a man reportedly robbed the Great Canadian Liquor store of several bottles of liquor and fled in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

Three days later, an officer pulled over the same truck in the town’s Creekside neighbourhood. Two suspects were inside the vehicle, both of whom RCMP said resisted arrest.

One Mountie was bear sprayed and both suspects fled, with one driving away in the Chevy.

Two days later, police tracked down one of the suspects. On Monday, a Rocky Mountain House RCMP officer spotted the Chevrolet Colorado on the Sunchild First Nation and watched as a man exited the truck.

The officer chased the suspect on foot, following him inside a home. Police said the man resisted being arrested again and assaulted the RCMP officer. Eventually, police got the man under control, but the man continued to be difficult by giving police a fake name after his arrest, RCMP said.

The man was taken to the RCMP detachment in Rocky Mountain House.

Police laid 46 charges against 22-year-old Christopher Wickins-Pearse, of no fixed address. They are:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (four counts)

Theft under $5,000

Breach of probation (16 counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (five counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts)

Resist arrest (two counts)

Assaulting a peace officer

Assaulting peace officer with a weapon

Assaulting peace officer causing bodily harm

Administering noxious thing

Unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle

Break and enter with intent

Possession of a controlled substance

Identity fraud

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (five counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

At the time of his arrest, Wickins-Pearse was also wanted on warrants out of other jurisdictions.

Police said Wickins-Pearse will remain in custody until his first court appearance in Rocky Mountain House on Nov. 7.

The Rocky Mountain House RCMP said it works to disrupt criminal activity in the western Alberta town, as well as the surrounding Clearwater County area, and on the Sunchild, O’Chiese, and Bighorn First Nations.

“The Rocky Mountain House RCMP Detachment will relentlessly continue to identify and pursue multi-jurisdictional repeat offenders and ensure they are brought to Justice,” Sgt. Jay Penner said.

Police said the second suspect has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP.