Mountie fires gun at reportedly stolen vehicle on First Nation, Alberta police watchdog probe ensues

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating what led to an RCMP officers shooting a gun at a reportedly stolen vehicle on a First Nation is central Alberta over the weekend.

According to ASIRT, Rocky Mountain House RCMP were following a reportedly stolen vehicle at about 10 p.m. on Friday night. The vehicle did not stop for police when they tried to pull it over and a spike belt was deployed across a road to bring the vehicle to a halt.

ASIRT said it was at that point that an officer fired their gun at the vehicle. The civilian oversight agency did not say if the vehicle came to a halt before the shooting occurred and Global News has reached out to an ASIRT spokesperson for clarification.

After the shooting, ASIRT said officers “found the vehicle and later arrested a 28-year-old man who was believed to be driving.” They did not say where the vehicle was found or what happened to the vehicle after the shooting. The man who was arrested “appeared to be unhurt,” according to the police watchdog.

The incident occurred on the O’Chiese First Nation and ASIRT’s probe into the police’s actions began on Saturday.

O’Chiese First Nation is located about a two-and-a-half-hour drive southwest of Edmonton.

ASIRT is called in to investigate any incident involving Alberta law enforcement aegncies that result in serious injury or death.