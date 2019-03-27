2 dead after man opens fire on 3 people, including city bus driver, in North Seattle neighbourhood

Two people are dead after a man opened fire on multiple people and stole a car in North Seattle on Wednesday, including a city bus driver.

Seattle police responded to at least two scenes in the Sand Point neighbourhood on the north side of the city after reports of a man opening fire on several vehicles just after 4 p.m.

The incident began as an attempted carjacking. Police said the suspect approached a female driver near Sand Point Way and Bartlett Avenue, critically injuring her before walking into the street and firing on a southbound Metro bus on Lake City Way at 125 Street.

The bus driver was hit in the torso but able to walk to a gurney to be taken to hospital by paramedics, according to Kenneth Price, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587.

Price says it’s unclear whether the driver was targeted. Police said the driver was able to turn the bus around and head north away from the scene.

Twelve people were on the bus driven by the driver who was shot, but none of the passengers were injured, King County Metro said on Twitter. Bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of the bus.

Continued: Preliminary information is that no other passengers were injured & 12 other passengers were on board at the time. The bus driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department are on the scene. 2/ — King County Metro 🚏🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) March 28, 2019

Police said the suspect then approached a second motorist in a red Prius and opened fire, killing the male driver.

The suspect then fled in the Prius after being approached by police, colliding with another vehicle a short distance away. The driver of that vehicle, also male, was killed.

Police then took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff and sent him to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Centre told KING 5 News it is treating two victims, one male and one female.

Harborview Medical Center (@harborviewmc) said it is treating two victims, one male and one female. The hospital’s director of communications believes both victims were shot. #Seattle @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/3Pj4lILHXf — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) March 28, 2019

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms assisted Seattle police and the Seattle Fire Department in the investigation, the local division confirmed.

The Seattle Department of Transportation says all lanes were blocked at the intersection of Sand Point Way N.E. and N.E. 115th Street and at Lake City Way and 125th Street.

—With files from KING 5 News and the Associated Press