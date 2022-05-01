Menu

Crime

RCMP looking for witnesses after Canmore woman, 20, found dead on Highway 1

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 1:25 pm
A shot of emergency crews in Canmore, Alta., on May 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene on Highway 1 near the Canmore Visitor Information Centre on May 1, 2022, after a woman was found dead following an apparent hit-and-run. Global News

A 20-year-old woman has died after an apparent fatal hit-and-run in the Canmore area.

RCMP said shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning that Highway 1 eastbound had been closed near the Canmore Visitor Information Centre to investigate the incident.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that no one called in the collision when it happened and the woman was found on the road by a passerby. Officials declared her dead on scene.

In a news release, RCMP said it’s believed she was a pedestrian when she was hit by a vehicle, but they did not yet have information on what time the incident may have occurred. Police said she is a resident of the Canmore area.

Read more: Neighbours unite to help 77-year-old farmer who was run over on Alberta road

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, eastbound traffic through Canmore was being diverted onto Bow Valley Trail.

Anyone with information regarding this accident should call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

