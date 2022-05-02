Warehouse Park: New green space in downtown Edmonton set to open by 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is moving forward with plans to create a massive new public space in the downtown core.

Warehouse Park will cover 1.47 hectares of land — the size of over two football fields — on a large parcel of land between 106 Street and 108 Street and Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue.

The city said the plans will include open spaces, a public washroom facility and will also renew streets and alleys around the space.

“(The park) is intended to become a community gathering place for those who live, work, play, and visit downtown, providing a space to come together to socialize, celebrate and recharge in the heart of downtown,” the city said in a news release Monday.

The land that will be used for the park is mainly paved parking lots that the city owns at the present moment, having worked to acquire them since the project concept began in 2017.

View image in full screen The site location for Warehouse Park. Courtesy: City of Edmonton

Last year, the city hired four Canadian companies to work on the park’s design, including gh3* out of Toronto as lead architecture firm, Claude Cormier + Associés out of Montreal for landscape design and Quebec’s Ombrages for lighting.

Final designs for the park are still being decided on, with a “formal” versus “organic” plan as the final two in the running.

2:15 Public hearing held to make decision a proposed downtown park Public hearing held to make decision a proposed downtown park – Jan 11, 2019

The formal design would see straighter paths, more deliberate and straight plant placement and flattened terrain.

The organic design would be more meandering; with curved paths, a more natural feeling placement for the trees, and soft sloping hills included in the park.

View image in full screen A formal versus organic site plan are the final two design choices for Warehouse Park. City of Edmonton

The city has planned several in-person pop-up events in the next week to get public feedback on the design:

Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the YMCA Family Resource Centre at 9538-103A Avenue NW

Friday, May 6 from 11: 30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Warehouse Park site at 10135-107 Street NW

Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Alex Decoteau Park 10204-105 Street NW

For those who cannot attend in person, the city has also launched an online survey on the project, open until May 22.

An online forum will also take place on Tuesday, May 10 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., but those who wish to attend must register in advance.

