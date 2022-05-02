Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Warehouse Park: New green space in downtown Edmonton set to open by 2025

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 2:13 pm
A rendering of plans for Warehouse Park in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
Warehouse Park is set to open in downtown Edmonton in 2025. City of Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is moving forward with plans to create a massive new public space in the downtown core.

Warehouse Park will cover 1.47 hectares of land — the size of over two football fields — on a large parcel of land between 106 Street and 108 Street and Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue.

The city said the plans will include open spaces, a public washroom facility and will also renew streets and alleys around the space.

“(The park) is intended to become a community gathering place for those who live, work, play, and visit downtown, providing a space to come together to socialize, celebrate and recharge in the heart of downtown,” the city said in a news release Monday.

Read more: City pushes for expropriation to build large park in downtown Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

The land that will be used for the park is mainly paved parking lots that the city owns at the present moment, having worked to acquire them since the project concept began in 2017.

A map showing the Warehouse Park site in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
The site location for Warehouse Park. Courtesy: City of Edmonton

Last year, the city hired four Canadian companies to work on the park’s design, including gh3* out of Toronto as lead architecture firm, Claude Cormier + Associés out of Montreal for landscape design and Quebec’s Ombrages for lighting.

Final designs for the park are still being decided on, with a “formal” versus “organic” plan as the final two in the running.

Click to play video: 'Public hearing held to make decision a proposed downtown park' Public hearing held to make decision a proposed downtown park
Public hearing held to make decision a proposed downtown park – Jan 11, 2019

The formal design would see straighter paths, more deliberate and straight plant placement and flattened terrain.

Story continues below advertisement

The organic design would be more meandering; with curved paths, a more natural feeling placement for the trees, and soft sloping hills included in the park.

Warehouse Park edmonton View image in full screen
A formal versus organic site plan are the final two design choices for Warehouse Park. City of Edmonton

The city has planned several in-person pop-up events in the next week to get public feedback on the design:

For those who cannot attend in person, the city has also launched an online survey on the project, open until May 22.

An online forum will also take place on Tuesday, May 10 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., but those who wish to attend must register in advance.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmonton tagEdmonton city council tagDowntown Edmonton tagEdmonton development tagEdmonton park tagedmonton downtown park tagedmonton downtown park design tagedmonton warehouse park tagwarehouse park tagwarehouse park edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers