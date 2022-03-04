Alcohol to be allowed in some Edmonton parks again this year

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot program that allows alcohol consumption in some Edmonton parks is coming back after all.

In a meeting last week, city council voted 7-4 in favour of implementing a pilot program this year that allows booze to be consumed in parks at select designated picnic sites. This year’s pilot will also seek opportunities for sites outside the river valley.

This is a reversal of a decision by council in January that put the pilot program on hold.

A pilot project started in May 2021 and ran until last October, during which 47 picnic sites were designated for alcohol use in seven parks throughout the Edmonton river valley.

The city conducted an online survey after the pilot program wrapped up, which found 53 per cent of the 3,868 respondents rated their experience as very or somewhat positive. The survey found 2,526 people who responded to the survey — about 65 per cent — said they participated in the pilot.

Among those who were aware of pilot, 50 per cent said they would like to see the program expanded.

Fifty-four per cent of those who did the survey said the pilot program did not impact their park visitation.

A vast majority — 79 per cent — of people said they did not encounter disorderly behaviour while partaking in the pilot program.

A city report showed that between May 31 and Aug.31, 2021, peace officers conducted 396 proactive inspections of designated and non-designated picnic sites specific to the pilot program. The city said 245 warnings and zero tickets were issued in designated sites.

In a January council meeting, several speakers voiced their concerns with the pilot. Several Alberta Health Services representatives who were not in favour of continuing the program also commented during the meeting.

City administration has also been asked to compile a report outlining the implications, including best practices, of an expanded or permanent program that would allow alcohol at designated city parks. This report is due back to council on May 30.