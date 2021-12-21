Southwest Edmonton park named after late Oilers legend Joey Moss

Send this page to someone via email

A park in southwest Edmonton has been named after the late Oilers locker room attendant Joey Moss.

The park is located behind a school named in his honour at 4416 Kinsella Green SW.

“The Moss family is ecstatic to hear the City of Edmonton is naming a park in the Keswick community after Joey Moss,” said Joey’s sister Pattie Walker.

“Joey was such an inspiration to so many. We are thrilled to know that Joey’s legacy continues to live on and that our children will learn of Joey’s accomplishments and the importance of inclusion.”

Moss died in October 2020 at the age of 57. Moss, a beloved member of the Edmonton Oilers, became the team’s locker room attendant in 1984, after he was recommended by The Great One himself — Wayne Gretzky.

Moss was also a member of the Edmonton Elks organization, joining the CFL club two years after joining the Oilers.

Moss, who was born with Down Syndrome, was also an inspiration to many and an ambassador for people with developmental disabilities. Through his work with the Winnifred Stewart Association, he helped create Joey’s Home, an assisted living residence for people with developmental disabilities.

“Joey Moss was a remarkable man who was an inspiration to so many Edmontonians,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

“His love for Edmonton’s major sports teams and his city never wavered. He did so much good for our community and I am so proud that we now have a park where we can celebrate the impact he had on all of us.”

While he was probably best known for capturing the hearts of Edmontonians with his enthusiastic participation in the national anthem before the start of every game, Moss racked up many accolades in Edmonton over the years.

In 2003, he was presented the NHL Alumni Association’s “Seventh Man Award,” which goes to NHL members “whose behind-the-scene efforts make a difference in the lives of others.”

In 2007, he accepted the Mayor’s Award from then-mayor Stephen Mandel in recognition of the Oilers commitment to persons with disabilities.

In, 2015, he was inducted to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame to honour his contributions and dedication made to both the Oilers and Edmonton’s CFL club. In 2012, he was recognized with a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.