Kevin Lowe, Joey Moss to be honoured by Edmonton Oilers this season

Send this page to someone via email

Two legendary members of the Edmonton Oilers will be honoured during the upcoming season.

On Sept.28, current members of the Oilers will unveil a dressing room tribute to the late Joey Moss. Then, on Nov. 5, Kevin Lowe will have his number four jersey raised to the rafters when the Oilers host the New York Rangers.

Moss passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 57. He was the Oilers locker room attendant from 1984 until his passing. Over the course of his career, Moss became a beloved figure with the Oilers and their fans. His positive energy and commitment to helping others are two pillars of his legacy.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowe, 62, is the Oilers franchise leader in games played with 1,037. He also served as the team’s head coach and general manager after retiring from playing. Lowe is currently the vice-chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group.

Read more: Goalie Ilya Konovalov makes debut for Edmonton Oilers rookies

Kris Russell, who has worn number four for the last five seasons, will select a new number.

The club also announced its working on a new area of distinction to honour other Oilers greats. More details are expected later in the season.