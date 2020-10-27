Menu

Commonwealth Stadium
October 27 2020 7:27pm
01:10

Tribute to Joey Moss at Commonwealth Stadium

The centre the field at Commonwealth Stadium was repainted Tuesday in honour of long-time attendant and beloved sports community member Joey Moss.

