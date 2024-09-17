Edmonton Oilers ‘mutually part ways’ with assistant GM Brad Holland

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers have mutually parted ways with assistant general manager Brad Holland.

In a brief news release Tuesday afternoon, Oilers CEO and president of hockey operations Jeff Jackson announced that the team and Holland have agreed to “mutually part ways enabling him to pursue other opportunities.”

“We thank Brad for his work during his time with the Oilers organization and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” Jackson said.

Holland joined the organization as a scout in 2019. He was promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting for the 2022-23.

Brad Holland is the son of former Oilers GM Ken Holland, whose time with the team ended last season.

The Oilers announced in July 2024, they had hired Stan Bowman as the team’s new GM.