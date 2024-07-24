Edmonton Oilers hire Stan Bowman as new general manager

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as the new general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations.

The Oilers confirmed the move on Wednesday morning. The team is expected to hold a media availability later Wednesday morning.

“I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers,” Jeff Jackson, Oilers CEO of hockey operations, said in a news release.

“I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

Bowman, 51, resigned as the GM of the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2021 following the release of the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach with the team sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

Bowman was banned by the NHL, along with coach Joel Quenneville and executive Al MacIsaac.

Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach alleged he was assaulted by the club’s then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup championship season and the team mishandled the case.

An investigation commissioned by the Blackhawks concluded their inadequate response to the allegations. Quenneville later resigned as Florida Panthers coach, while Bowman and MacIsaac left their positions with Chicago.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reinstated the three on July 1 of this year.

In a statement, the league said all three had “made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse.”

The Oilers’ search for a new GM came after the team announced in late June it would not extend the contract of former GM Ken Holland.

Holland had been in the role since May 2019.

Bowman is the team’s 11th general manager. He spent 20 seasons with the Blackhawks, including 12 in the GM role.

Bowman won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

— with files from The Canadian Press.