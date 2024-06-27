Ken Holland’s contract with the Edmonton Oilers will not be extended

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland’s time with the team is up.

In a statement Thursday morning, Edmonton Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said “the Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland have mutually agreed that his contract will not be extended beyond the end of its current term.”

Holland has been in the job since May 2019.

“Over the past five seasons as general manager, Ken has not only built the Edmonton Oilers into one of the NHL’s best teams, but he has also established a deeply rooted foundation of success and a culture of winning that will continue well into the future,” Jackson said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Thanks in large part to Ken’s outstanding work, Edmonton has become a destination city for players around the National Hockey League. We wish Ken, Cindi and his entire family the very best and thank him for his leadership and contributions to the Oilers organization and the City of Edmonton.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final

A replacement has not yet been named.

The announcement comes just days after the Edmonton Oilers’ season came to a heartbreaking end, losing out in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Before joining Edmonton, the 68-year-old from Vernon, B.C., spent 22 seasons as GM of the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit won Stanley Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2008 under Holland.

The Oilers are expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. This article will be updated throughout the day as the story develops.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More to come…