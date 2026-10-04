Merilainen making most of chance with Canucks

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VANCOUVER – Goaltender Leevi Merilainen wants to make the most of the opportunity the Vancouver Canucks have given him.

Vancouver claimed the 24-year-old from Oulu, Finland, off waivers from the Ottawa Senators late last month. Merilainen made his first start as a Canuck Saturday, making 23 saves in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

“It felt good to get the win,” said Merilainen. “It was sort of weird playing for the first time for a long time.”

Merilainen earned praise from his teammates and head coach Manny Malhotra for his performance.

His best save of the night came late in the second period. With the Canucks trailing 1-0, he stopped Flames defenceman Zayne Parekh on a Calgary 3-on-1 breakaway.

“He did a fantastic job,” said Malhotra. “He looked really poised and calm in net. When a goalie plays calm like that, it bleeds into the play of the 5-on-5 in front of him.

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“He made some huge stops. That (3-on-1) could change the momentum of the game. He did a fantastic job coming in for his first game and make the stops he needed to make.”

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The Canucks trailed 1-0 after the first period but then battled back with four goals in the third to register their second win of the season.

Liam Ohgren celebrated his 100th NHL game by scoring one goal and assisting on defenceman Elias Pettersson’s winner as Vancouver improved to 2-1-0.

Drew O’Connor and Aatu Raty, into an empty net, also scored for Vancouver. Tom Willander and centre Linus Karlsson each had two assists.

Matt Coronato, on the power play, scored for the Flames (0-2-0). Devin Cooley made 23 saves.

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The Senators drafted Merilainen in the third round, 71st overall, in 2020.

In 2024-25, he played 12 NHL games, managing a 8-3-1 record, 1.99 goals-against average .925 save percentage and three shutouts.

In 20 games last season, he was 8-10-1, had a 3.51 GAA and .860 save percentage.

With other goaltenders in the system, Ottawa decided Merilainen was expendable, resulting in him coming to Vancouver.

“When it happened it was a little weird,” Merilainen said about moving across the country. “Being like four years with one organization, and all of a sudden you come over here and have a fresh start. For sure it’s exciting.

“It’s a new opportunity, knowing it’s a team that wants me here.”

Merilainen did make a brief appearance in Vancouver’s 9-7 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night, replacing Kevin Lankinen midway through the second period. He allowed one goal on 11 shots.

Merilainen said having that taste of action made him hungry for the main course of starting a game.

“I was pretty confident,” he said. “The Oilers game went OK, and I had a good summer.”

It was a physical game with Calgary forward Adam Klapa fighting Canuck defenceman Luke Schenn less than three minutes into the first period. O’Connor’s third-period goal was set up after Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson delivered a huge hit on Parekh, freeing up the puck.

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“I love that,” Merilainen said. “I love a physical game. It’s more entertaining for me to watch.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2026.