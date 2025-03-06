SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign Castleton to 10-day contract

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2025 11:49 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, the NBA team announced Thursday.

The six-foot-11, 250-pound centre appeared in 10 games with the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

He has also played in 26 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games with the Osceola Magic and Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League, averaging 17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 30.2 minutes.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says
Story continues below advertisement

He is shooting .528 (171-324) from the field and has scored double figures in 24 games and 20-plus points eight times, including a career-high 28 points Feb. 4 at Delaware.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Castleton, from DeLand, Fla., has career averages of 1.5 points and 4.0 minutes in 26 contests with the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

Trending Now

He signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in October 2024.

The Raptors next face the Utah Jazz on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices