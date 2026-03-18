Raptors’ upset win surprises many Proline players

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The Toronto Raptors threw a majority of sports bettors off Sunday.

Toronto upset Eastern Conference-leading Detroit 119-108 at Scotiabank Arena. Brandon Ingram had a game-high 34 points as the Raptors not only earned a second straight victory but also handed the Pistons their first loss in four games.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., only 21 per cent of Proline bettors took Toronto to win, although 55 per cent of bets were on the Raptors +3.5 on the point spread.

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A much stronger bet for Proline players was the Ottawa Senators’ 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks as James Reimer stopped 16 saves for his 32nd career shutout. A solid 88 per cent of the money was on Ottawa earning the road victory.

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On Tuesday night, the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1, a result that 76 per cent of players backed. Later, the Buffalo Sabres earned a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto, with 84 per cent of bettors supporting.

Meanwhile, in golf, Cameron Young won The Players Championship by a stroke. He was the ninth-most bet-on golfer to capture the event.

A retail player won $4,114.10 from a $1 bet on a 14-leg NHL parlay while another earned $3,636.10 from a $5 wager on a seven-leg parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026.