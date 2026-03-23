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Sports

Raptors sign guard Fultz to 10-day contract

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2026 5:03 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Markelle Fultz to a 10-day contract, the NBA club announced Monday.

Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, last played in the NBA in 2024-25, suiting up for the Sacramento Kings.

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The 27-year-old averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 8.8 minutes per game across 21 appearances for the Kings.

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Fultz is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 22.2 minutes in six games (all starts) with Toronto’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905, this season.

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The six-foot-four, 209-pound guard holds career averages of 10.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 24.0 minutes in 255 NBA games (164 starts) with Philadelphia (2017-19), Orlando (2019-24) and Sacramento (2024-25).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2026.

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