Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss dies at 57

Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss has died at the age of 57, Global News has learned.

Moss has been a beloved member of the Edmonton Oilers for decades. He became the NHL team’s locker room attendant in 1984, after he was reccommended by The Great One himself — Wayne Gretzky. The two met when Gretzky was just 20 years old. He was dating Moss’ sister at the time.

Moss, who was born with Down syndrome, joined the Edmonton Football Team two years later.

Over the years, he’s captured the hearts of those in Edmonton and beyond, particularly for his enthusiastic participation in the national anthem before the start of every game.

Moss racked up many accolades in Edmonton over the years.

In 2003, he was presented the NHL Alumni Association’s “Seventh Man Award,” which goes to NHL members “whose behind-the-scene efforts make a difference in the lives of others.”

In 2007, he accepted the Mayor’s Award from then-mayor Stephen Mandel in recognition of the Oilers commitment to persons with disabilities.

In, 2015, he was inducted to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame to honour his contributions and dedication made to both the Oilers and Edmonton’s CFL club. In 2012, he was recognized with a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Moss is also the namesake behind “Joey’s Home”, an assisted-living home for people with developmental disabilities overseen by the Winnifred Stewart Association.

