Sports

Bichette back on injured list with finger fracture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette returned to the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right middle finger fracture.

The move, retroactive to Wednesday, essentially ends an injury-plagued season for Bichette.

He had two hits and one RBI in a 13-8 loss to Texas on Tuesday in his return from a 52-game stint on the IL with a right calf strain.

Bichette also missed nine games due to the calf issue in June.

His latest injury was suffered Wednesday during infield practice. Bichette was a late scratch in a 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

Bichette hit four homers with 31 RBIs in 81 games this season. He posted a .225 batting average and a .322 slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays also recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Buffalo. He was active for the series finale against the Rangers on Thursday afternoon, the team said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

