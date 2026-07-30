Williams, Miles and Collier power Lynx past Tempo

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TORONTO – Courtney Williams, Olivia Miles and Napheesa Collier scored 15 points apiece to help the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx extend their win streak to nine with a 104-72 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Thursday.

Playing in front of Toronto Raptors all-star Scottie Barnes at Scotiabank Arena, the Tempo (10-18) dropped their fifth in a row.

Collier, who made her season debut with 24 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday against Toronto after missing four months because of left ankle surgery, followed up with another strong outing in her second game back.

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Laura Juskaite and Marina Mabrey led the Tempo with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

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Down 16-8, the Lynx (24-6) went on a 10-3 run to finish the opening quarter trailing only 19-18 and built on the momentum for a 50-41 halftime advantage. They were ahead 81-55 after three quarters.

The Lynx swept the three-game season series against Toronto in 2026, scoring 100 or more points in each game.

Takeaways

Tempo: Brittney Sykes, who missed her 13th game with a left foot injury, received a loud ovation when shown on the scoreboard during a second-quarter timeout.

Lynx: The visitors committed only 10 turnovers to the Tempo’s 24.

Key moment

Kayla McBride nailed a three-point jumper 1:23 into the third quarter to push the Lynx out to a 7-0 run and 16-point lead.

Key stat

Toronto has used 13 different starting lineups because of injuries in its inaugural season.

Up next

Tempo: Begin a five-game trip, visiting the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

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Lynx: Host the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.