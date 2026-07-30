Regina Pats slash ticket prices for next season and hope it pays off

The Regina Pats are making a major change to how fans experience hockey this season, unveiling a new ticketing model that significantly lowers prices while adding new perks for season ticket holders.

“We want to give a little bit to whatever you want, so if you want a $12 ticket, we got a $12 ticket for your family now. If you want to sit in the box, we got a box for you,” said Shaun Semple, owner of Brandt Sports & Entertainment.

The organization says the revamped structure is designed to make Pats hockey more affordable and accessible for families and casual fans, while also delivering more value to longtime supporters.

Among the biggest changes is a new family zone, where silver equivalent seats will cost $12.50 each before taxes and fees — a 58-per cent reduction from last season’s single game pricing.

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“When I saw those prices, I was like my jaw actually dropped like I just couldn’t be any more shocked. I didn’t think they would go this direction but I’m more than thrilled that they did, because the Pats are an organization I root for, there’s a lot of great people in the organization, and the players deserve all the support in the world,” said owner and founder of Let’s Talk WHL, Robert Lewis II.

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Weekday games will also become much cheaper, with tickets starting at $12.25, representing a 50 per cent reduction compared to the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, single game ticket pricing across all categories have been reduced by 15 per cent.

“You need to make sure that you can hold onto your fan base.” said Concordia University economics senior lecturer, Moshe Lander.

“If you can’t deliver them a Memorial Cup or a WHL championship, you’re not going to be competitive, then at least make sure you’re not alienating your fans by saying, ‘And not only that but you can’t come here as well because you don’t have the disposable income to do it,'” he added.

Season ticket holders will also see added benefits this season. Every seat will now include a $170 food and beverage credit, distributed as a $5 credit for each regular season home game. Pre-season games are also being included at no additional cost, with the team estimating the changes add up to 30 per cent more value for members.

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The announcement comes as Brandt Sports & Entertainment prepares to begin operating the Brandt Centre following the expected completion of the REAL District transaction on Sept. 1st, 2026.

With both the team and arena under one organization, the Pats say they can take a more unified approach to improving the fan experience, from ticketing to concessions to facility upgrades and long-term investments.

While affordability is one way the Pats hope to boost attendance, success on the ice remains one of the biggest drivers of ticket sales. The club is coming out of the other end of a rebuild, with top prospects Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue expected to lead an improved roster with a new coaching staff.

“The team is obviously working to improve the performance on the ice, which is the most important part cause there’s nothing like winning to drive ticket sales, ” said Semple.

“Everybody loves a winner, so this is then an opportunity to try and create a broader fan base not just beyond affordability but, hey were going to be competitive now,” added Lander.

Season ticket renewal opens Aug. 4, while new season ticket packages go on sale Aug. 17, starting as low as $17.26 per game before taxes and fees.