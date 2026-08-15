Blue Jays place Guerrero Jr. on injured list

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TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day injured list Saturday with a concussion.

The six-time all-star left Friday’s 3-1 win over the New York Yankees after taking a knee to the head in the sixth inning.

Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. tried to leap over a sliding Guerrero at third base when his knee and thigh struck Guerrero’s head, which sent Guerrero’s helmet flying.

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Guerrero got up and ran home to score the tying run, but winced when he crossed the plate. Charles McAdoo replaced Guerrero at first base in the seventh.

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Manager John Schneider said after the game Guerrero had “a little bit of a headache” and said Guerrero still had a headache Saturday.

Guerrero was batting .263 with seven homers and 46 RBIs.

Outfielder Daz Cameron replaced Guerrero on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Yankees.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Lazaro Estrada was designated for assignment.

In other moves, left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann was recalled from triple-A Buffalo and right-hander Chase Lee sent to the Bisons.

Tiedemann went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in seven games, two starts, at three minor league levels this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press