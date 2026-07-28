Washington Nationals host Canada-U.S. Friendship Day with Toronto Blue Jays in town

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The Washington Nationals are attempting some diamond diplomacy, hosting a Canada-U.S. Friendship Day with the Toronto Blue Jays in town Tuesday night.

The promotion comes at a fraught time for relations between the two countries, with new tariff threats, the spat over the Gordie Howe bridge and a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto all causing cross-border tension.

There is also baseball history between Canada and the Nationals; after 36 seasons in Montreal, the Expos relocated to Washington, D.C., ahead of the 2005 MLB campaign and became the Nationals.

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As part of the Friendship Day event, fans can get their hands on a special Expos-inspired Nationals hat with the Montreal logo on the side and a maple leaf on the front, behind Washington’s logo.

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Reaction on social media has been mixed. Some fans seem to be on board with the design, with others calling it tone-deaf.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 3-2 Monday night. First pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:45 p.m.