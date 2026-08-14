Big night from Oliveira gets Winnipeg Blue Bombers back in win column over winless Redblacks

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On a night where he came in as a game-time decision, Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira instead took over the game and put his team on his back.

Oliveira had 154 total yards as the Bombers took care of business against the Ottawa Redblacks 33-21 at Princess Auto Stadium Friday night.

The Winnipegger had 74 rushing yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and had another 80 yards on eight receptions. Oliveira had been limited at practice all week with an ankle injury, and was listed as a game-time decision when the roster was released Thursday.

“We were doing anything and everything (this morning) to give me a chance to play,” said Oliveira. “Credit to (Bombers athletic therapist) Al Couture and his staff, this guy gave me a fighting chance to play today.”

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“They were feeding me the ball early on and I just want to put my teammates in a positive field position so we can go out there, stay on the field, execute and ultimately score points and win this game,” Oliveira added.

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Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea called Oliveira a “beast” Friday night.

“There was a couple of conversions he had, where he puts the team on his back and willing his team to a first down. It’s exceptional,” said O’Shea. “The bench can feel it, it ignites them.”

Winnipeg now moves to 5-4 while the bumbling Redblacks drop to 0-9 and have now lost 15 straight games dating back to last season.

The Bombers did most of their damage in the second quarter, putting up 20 points, including rushing touchdowns from Oliveira and third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins, along with two Sergio Castillo field-goals, including a 56-yarder on the last play of the half.

Ottawa hung around for much of the game, but the Bombers were able to ice it in the fourth quarter as Perkins plunged in for his second touchdown of the night with just 2:31 to play.

Quarterback Zach Collaros returned to the Bombers lineup for the first time in a month and had a solid night throwing for 222 yards, but was sacked four times, and briefly left the game in the second quarter after taking a massive hit before returning.

The Bombers league-worst rushing defence was much better tonight, allowing just 27 yards on the ground, but they did allow the Redblacks to throw for 314 yards.

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Winnipeg hits the road next week for a matchup with the Edmonton Elks on Friday, August 21 with kickoff set for just after 8:30 p.m.