Raptors to host games in Quebec City, Vancouver

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will host games in Quebec City and Vancouver as part of their NBA pre-season.

The league announced Wednesday that Toronto will face the Miami Heat in the NBA’s first pre-season game in Quebec City at Videotron Centre on Oct. 3.

The Raptors will then take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 10.

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The NBA club also announced it will hold training camp in Quebec City from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Université Laval’s PEPS athletic complex.

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Toronto will conclude its pre-season with a home-and-home against the New York Knicks on Oct. 13 at Scotiabank Arena and Oct. 15 at Madison Square Garden before visiting the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 16.

The NBA has not yet released its schedule for the 2026-27 season.

“We have great memories of our 2019 training camp in Quebec City, and the opportunity to spend time in such a historic city, combined with the outstanding facilities at Université Laval, made returning an easy decision,” said Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster in a statement. “We’re looking forward to playing our first NBA Canada Game in Quebec City before returning to Vancouver, which has become a home away from home for our organization.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.