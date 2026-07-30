Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Icejester
    July 30, 2026 at 11:45 pm

    Tommy Condell’s offense certainly hasn’t caught on. Incredibly predictable at some margin of error for small gains. Possibly rehashed for the last time in the CFL.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers stunned by Lions run game in upset loss at home

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 11:36 pm
2 min read
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) runs for the first down during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Kaidon Salter (19) runs for the first down during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As expected, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers shut down the BC Lions passing attack with a rookie quarterback making his first start.

But they had no answer for the Lions run game.

The Leos rushed for 377 yards, including a 191-yard, three-touchdown performance from running back Zander Horvath, as they stunned the Bombers 35-19 Thursday night for just their second win of the season.

Winnipeg dropped their second straight game, falling to 4-4 on the season, with all four of their losses coming at home.

Lions rookie quarterback Kaidon Salter served as the Lions other rushing threat, picking up 160 yards on the ground after throwing for just 96 yards.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To add to Winnipeg’s misery, quarterback Dru Brown left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Taylor Elgersma, who was ineffective after coming in, completing just one pass on four attempts.

Story continues below advertisement

It looked like the Bombers run game was going to be the story of this one early as Brady Oliveira had 48 yards on his first seven carries. But they couldn’t capitalize on great field position in the first quarter getting inside the BC 10-yard-line on back-to-back drives, but had to settle for two short Sergio Castillo field-goals.

The score would stay that way until the last play of the first half after a BC drive led mainly by the legs of Salter was capped off by a one-yard Horvath touchdown run as the clock hit zero. The extra point put the Lions ahead 7-6 at the half.

After the teams traded field goals in the third quarter, the Bombers finally found the endzone as Brown hit Tim White for a two-yard touchdown pass and Winnipeg led by six heading into the final quarter.

Each team hit a field goal again before Salter hit his biggest pass of the night, a 24-yard touchdown to Jermaine Jackson, giving the Lions the lead back.

And then the Lions run game turned it up a notch to seal the game as Horvath recorded 58 and 35-yard touchdown runs on back-to-back drives, putting this game out of reach.

The Bombers will not play a game for more than two weeks, as they head into a bye week before a matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, August 14 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices