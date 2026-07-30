Winnipeg Blue Bombers stunned by Lions run game in upset loss at home

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As expected, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers shut down the BC Lions passing attack with a rookie quarterback making his first start.

But they had no answer for the Lions run game.

The Leos rushed for 377 yards, including a 191-yard, three-touchdown performance from running back Zander Horvath, as they stunned the Bombers 35-19 Thursday night for just their second win of the season.

Winnipeg dropped their second straight game, falling to 4-4 on the season, with all four of their losses coming at home.

Lions rookie quarterback Kaidon Salter served as the Lions other rushing threat, picking up 160 yards on the ground after throwing for just 96 yards.

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To add to Winnipeg’s misery, quarterback Dru Brown left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Taylor Elgersma, who was ineffective after coming in, completing just one pass on four attempts.

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It looked like the Bombers run game was going to be the story of this one early as Brady Oliveira had 48 yards on his first seven carries. But they couldn’t capitalize on great field position in the first quarter getting inside the BC 10-yard-line on back-to-back drives, but had to settle for two short Sergio Castillo field-goals.

The score would stay that way until the last play of the first half after a BC drive led mainly by the legs of Salter was capped off by a one-yard Horvath touchdown run as the clock hit zero. The extra point put the Lions ahead 7-6 at the half.

After the teams traded field goals in the third quarter, the Bombers finally found the endzone as Brown hit Tim White for a two-yard touchdown pass and Winnipeg led by six heading into the final quarter.

Each team hit a field goal again before Salter hit his biggest pass of the night, a 24-yard touchdown to Jermaine Jackson, giving the Lions the lead back.

And then the Lions run game turned it up a notch to seal the game as Horvath recorded 58 and 35-yard touchdown runs on back-to-back drives, putting this game out of reach.

The Bombers will not play a game for more than two weeks, as they head into a bye week before a matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, August 14 at Princess Auto Stadium.