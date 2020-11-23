EE Football Team’s 50/50 raises nearly $1M; half to go to Joey Moss Memorial Fund

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial fund created for the late Joey Moss, a longtime locker-room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and the EE Football Team, raised nearly $1 million through a 50/50 raffle.

The 50/50, held by the EE Football Team, raised $991,800 upon closing Sunday. The amount breaks a record set by the team during a July 2017 game against the Ottawa Redblacks where $871,839 was raised.

The winning recipient of the 50/50 will take home half of the pot, to the tune of $495,900. The rest will go towards the fund created by the Winnifred Stewart Association, a group that empowers people with disabilities.

The winning number from the EE Football Club's 50/50, sponsored by Sentinel Storage, in support of the Winnifred Stewart Association's Joey Moss Memorial Fund is A-13137327

Moss, who was born with Down Syndrome, passed away at the age of 57 this past October. No cause of death was given.

He first became an attendant with the Oilers in 1984 before joining the Edmonton Football Team two years later, holding both positions for over 30 years.

Moss would eventually become a favourite in Edmonton among fans and players. He was later given a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal for his contributions and achievements in 2012 and was later inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.