Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

EE Football Team’s 50/50 raises nearly $1M; half to go to Joey Moss Memorial Fund

By Staff The Canadian Press
Joey Moss holds the Grey Cup with then EE Football Team members Ryan King (L), Mike Reilly (C) and J.C. Sherritt (R).
Joey Moss holds the Grey Cup with then EE Football Team members Ryan King (L), Mike Reilly (C) and J.C. Sherritt (R). Courtesy, Mike Reilly

A memorial fund created for the late Joey Moss, a longtime locker-room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers and the EE Football Team, raised nearly $1 million through a 50/50 raffle.

The 50/50, held by the EE Football Team, raised $991,800 upon closing Sunday. The amount breaks a record set by the team during a July 2017 game against the Ottawa Redblacks where $871,839 was raised.

Read more: EE Football Team announces virtual 50/50 to support Joey Moss Memorial Fund

The winning recipient of the 50/50 will take home half of the pot, to the tune of $495,900. The rest will go towards the fund created by the Winnifred Stewart Association, a group that empowers people with disabilities.

Moss, who was born with Down Syndrome, passed away at the age of 57 this past October. No cause of death was given.

Read more: Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss dies at 57

He first became an attendant with the Oilers in 1984 before joining the Edmonton Football Team two years later, holding both positions for over 30 years.

Click to play video 'Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss dies at 57' Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss dies at 57
Edmonton sports legend Joey Moss dies at 57 – Oct 26, 2020

Moss would eventually become a favourite in Edmonton among fans and players. He was later given a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal for his contributions and achievements in 2012 and was later inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersEdmonton Football50/50Joey MossEE Football TeamEdmonton 50/50Winnifred Stewart AssociationJoey Moss 50/50EE Football team 50/50
