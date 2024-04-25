‘Got to be even-keel’: Canucks coach lays out playoff Game 3 priorities

Send this page to someone via email

With just 24 hours until the Vancouver Canucks return to the ice for Game 3 of their playoff matchup with the Nashville Predators, head coach Rick Tocchet is laying out what he wants to see from his team.

“A little more decisive. We had two basically gimme empty net goals…. If you get one of those goals, it doesn’t look as bad,” he said, referring to the Canucks’ 4-1 loss in Game 2.

“A little more, too, at the net. And a little quicker pace with our powerplay.”

The Canucks have gone 0-for-6 on the power play so far in a series now split 1-1 with the Predators.

Game 2 saw the team pour increasing pressure on Nashville into the third period, but despite 84 shot attempts, the Canucks managed to put just 18 on net.

Nashville blocked an impressive 30 shots, while dozens went off-target.

Tocchet said he would be pushing his players to find ways around Nashville’s wall of yellow jerseys on Friday.

“More second stick type of shots. Try to look for sticks instead of around bodies, and tee it up. If guys want to block it, it’s got to hurt,” he said.

“I just felt Nashville’s will to defend was better than our will to score, let’s face it. I think there is positions and plays there, but it’s really a will.”

The Canucks’ Thursday practice in Nashville saw Tyler Myers, who was out with the flu in Game 2, back on the ice.

The team also practised with Elias Lindholm, acquired from Calgary in January, on the first power-play unit.

The team remains without number one goaltender Thatcher Demko, who appears to be sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Backup Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start on Friday, and received a vote of confidence from the coach Thursday.

The rest of the team is also settling into the series, he said.

“I preach it all year: I hate roller-coaster mentality. You’ve got to be even-keel. Once the game is over, obviously you look at certain things, you talk to certain individuals, we need some guys to get going, they know it. But you move on,” he said.

“It’s 1-1, you know it’s two evenly matched teams, and it’s going to be an exciting game. We’ve got to embrace the excitement.”

Game 3 of the series kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT Friday.