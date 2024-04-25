Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Got to be even-keel’: Canucks coach lays out playoff Game 3 priorities

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 7:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fans continue to show Canucks pride despite Game 2 loss'
Fans continue to show Canucks pride despite Game 2 loss
Despite the Game 2 loss against the Nashville Predators, neither the Canucks nor their fans are deterred in their quest for Stanley Cup glory. Fans gave their thoughts on the series after the game Tuesday night as players said they plan to stay the course.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With just 24 hours until the Vancouver Canucks return to the ice for Game 3 of their playoff matchup with the Nashville Predators, head coach Rick Tocchet is laying out what he wants to see from his team.

“A little more decisive. We had two basically gimme empty net goals…. If you get one of those goals, it doesn’t look as bad,” he said, referring to the Canucks’ 4-1 loss in Game 2.

“A little more, too, at the net. And a little quicker pace with our powerplay.”

Click to play video: 'How Will Canadian Teams Bounce Back in the Playoffs?'
How Will Canadian Teams Bounce Back in the Playoffs?

The Canucks have gone 0-for-6 on the power play so far in a series now split 1-1 with the Predators.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 saw the team pour increasing pressure on Nashville into the third period, but despite 84 shot attempts, the Canucks managed to put just 18 on net.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Nashville blocked an impressive 30 shots, while dozens went off-target.

Tocchet said he would be pushing his players to find ways around Nashville’s wall of yellow jerseys on Friday.

“More second stick type of shots. Try to look for sticks instead of around bodies, and tee it up. If guys want to block it, it’s got to hurt,” he said.

“I just felt Nashville’s will to defend was better than our will to score, let’s face it. I think there is positions and plays there, but it’s really a will.”

The Canucks’ Thursday practice in Nashville saw Tyler Myers, who was out with the flu in Game 2, back on the ice.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor pushed back on Canucks viewing parties'
Vancouver mayor pushed back on Canucks viewing parties
Trending Now

The team also practised with Elias Lindholm, acquired from Calgary in January, on the first power-play unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The team remains without number one goaltender Thatcher Demko, who appears to be sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Backup Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start on Friday, and received a vote of confidence from the coach Thursday.

The rest of the team is also settling into the series, he said.

“I preach it all year: I hate roller-coaster mentality. You’ve got to be even-keel. Once the game is over, obviously you look at certain things, you talk to certain individuals, we need some guys to get going, they know it. But you move on,” he said.

“It’s 1-1, you know it’s two evenly matched teams, and it’s going to be an exciting game. We’ve got to embrace the excitement.”

Game 3 of the series kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT Friday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices