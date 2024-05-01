Menu

World

Volcano eruption spurs lightning, spectacular Mordor-like sky in Indonesia

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
Footage released by BNPB Indonesia shows the volcanic lightning and lava released as the Mount Ruang volcano erputed on Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2024.
Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcano put on a spectacular show Tuesday, sending hot gas and debris high into the sky as an intense lightning show raged overhead.

Like a scene from Lord of the Rings fictional Mordor, footage released by BNPB Indonesia shows a continuous cascade of lightning in a toxic ash cloud over the volcano’s crater, as the sky above glows red and lights up with huge flashes.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the island where the volcano is located, Reuters reports, and officials warned residents of nearby Tagulandang island that a tsunami could be triggered by volcanic materials falling into the ocean.

Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted Tuesday for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash almost 2 kilometres into the sky, closing an airport and peppering nearby villages with debris. View image in full screen
In this photo released by the Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mount Ruang releases volcanic materials during its eruption, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, on Sulawesi Island, Indonesia. PVMBG via The Associated Press

This is the second time in two weeks Mount Ruang has erupted, spewing ash almost two kilometres into the sky, closing an airport and showering nearby villages with debris.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths associated with any of the eruptions.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

