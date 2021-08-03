Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
August 3 2021 10:36am
04:33

Ask a Lawyer: Bail hearings and the importance of representation

Legal Aid Alberta provides support for those facing legal issues, including through bail hearings. Melina Yannacoulia outlines the importance of having expert representation through the legal process.

