Alberta RCMP ask public for help in finding man charged with murder

Alberta RCMP is asking the public for help locating a man charged with first-degree murder.

Stavon Maurice Allen, 38, was last seen in Spruce Grove where he lives but is also known to frequent Stony Plain and Parkland County.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit said there is a warrant for Allen’s arrest.

Police said he is five-foot-six and weighs 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and is of Jamaican descent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen should call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or make a report online.