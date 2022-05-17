Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Copping and Hinshaw will provide “an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health” at 3:30 p.m.

The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Last week, Copping and Hinshaw said had been a slight drop in hospitalizations when looking at the numbers from May 3 and May 9. There were 1,225 people in hospital during that period, which was 42 fewer than the week before.

Also last week, officials said COVID-19 in wastewater testing and the PCR positivity rate were also dropping across most of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

As far as fatalities, 70 COVID-19 deaths were reported to the health authority between May 3 and May 9 — an average of 10 each day.

0:47 Alberta records 70 additional deaths from COVID-19 Alberta records 70 additional deaths from COVID-19

In the update on May 11, hospital occupancy in Edmonton and Calgary was over 100 per cent at some sites, but in most smaller communities occupancy was at normal levels.

–With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED

Advertisement