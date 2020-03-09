How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Send this page to someone via email

Editors note: These numbers will continue to update as they are confirmed by Global News.

As of March 9, there are 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — in Canada, according to Health Canada.

Provincial governments in Quebec and Alberta have both reported new cases of coronavirus to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further testings. These are both presumptive positive samples, but are yet to be officially confirmed.

This table will be updated with every newly confirmed case.

Where are Canada’s cases coming from?

The first official case of COVID-19 reported in Canada was confirmed on Jan. 25, when a man in his 50s arrived in Toronto from Wuhan, China, the crux of the new coronavirus outbreak. He called public health authorities as soon as he became sick and was placed in isolation at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital.

Many other confirmed cases also were related to Canadians who had recently returned from China. Other cases, including one confirmed on Feb. 29, occurred after a woman in her 60s travelled from Iran to Ontario and became the eighth confirmed case in the province. Three other Ontario cases have been connected to travellers visiting Egypt.

In the first week of March, Ontario reported three new cases of COVID-19 stemming from patients who had visited France, along with cases after Canadians visited the U.S.

One Torontonian, a woman in her 40s, was confirmed of having COVID-19 after returning from Colorado on March 2. Another man in his 40s was confirmed to have the virus after he visited Las Vegas.

More than 110,000 people in more than 100 countries have now been infected.

What are the travel advisories currently for Canadians?

The Ministry of Health told Global News in a previous report that COVID-19 is not circulating locally in Ontario and the risk to residents remains low, but they are preparing for a possible spread. Four cases within Ontario have been resolved.

Even with the U.S. cases, the Canadian government posted on its travel site that the country is experiencing “limited community spread” of COVID-19 in regions like Washington, California and Oregon and no other regions are mentioned. They state that the Public Health Agency of Canada is closely monitoring the situation.

Health Canada has active travel health notices posted for seven regions at the moment: China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

On Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending Canadians avoid “all cruise ship travel” due to the risk of contracting COVID-19. The virus can spread quickly due to the close confinement between passengers, said Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer in a press conference in Ottawa.

The advice comes after dozens of Canadians were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had quarantined passengers for weeks while docked in Japan.

The new coronavirus was first identified in Hubei province, China, in December 2019 and spread rapidly. While the outbreak has begun to level off in China, it seems the virus has found a foothold in a number of countries around the world, and it continues to spread.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Amanda Connolly

