Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19?

Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Canada has launched the largest mass vaccination program in its history.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised that every Canadian — nearly 40 million people across 10 provinces and three territories — who wants to be inoculated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by September 2021.

To keep track of it all, Global News has launched this project to keep track of:

How many Canadians have been vaccinated each day

How many people in each province have been vaccinated

How Canada’s vaccination efforts compare with the rest of the world

These numbers will continue to be updated as they are confirmed by Global News. Graphics can take up to 10 minutes to update following number changes.

Using the map below from Our World In Data, you can see how Canada’s vaccination numbers stack up against the international community.

0:41 Coronavirus: WHO calls for speedier, equitable vaccine distribution as COVID-19 world deaths near 2 million Coronavirus: WHO calls for speedier, equitable vaccine distribution as COVID-19 world deaths near 2 million – Jan 11, 2021

The countries that have the highest number of vaccinations per 100 people will be shown in a darker green colour. Note – data isn’t available for every country.

On a per-capita basis, Canada has secured access to more vaccines than any other country in the world due to agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Medicago, Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline, Novavax and J&J.

However, so far, Health Canada has only approved the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for use in Canada.

