Fire

Jasper wildfire: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread of wildfires in national park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 9:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: 30-50% of structures damaged'
Jasper wildfire: 30-50% of structures damaged
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 25, 2024) The wildfire raging in Jasper National Park has exploded in size, damaging up to half of the structures in the townsite. Heather Yourex-West looks at the devastating losses, and how the fire remains a threat despite the rain.
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.

The park posted a statement on X late Thursday night saying cooler temperatures and up to 15 millimetres of rain since midnight had led to minimal fire activity.

The park says due to the rainfall, fire behaviour is likely to calm over the next 72 hours.

While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity.

The townsite and park have been besieged by wildfires, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith estimating Thursday a third to possibly half of all buildings in Jasper were burned.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government has approved Alberta’s request for emergency assistance in combating the fires, with Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan saying all necessary resources will be brought to bear on the fires.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.

Click to play video: 'Appreciating the world-renowned beauty of Jasper amid devastating wildfire'
Appreciating the world-renowned beauty of Jasper amid devastating wildfire
© 2024 The Canadian Press

