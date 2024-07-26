Jasper wildfire: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread of wildfires in national park

Send this page to someone via email

Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.

The park posted a statement on X late Thursday night saying cooler temperatures and up to 15 millimetres of rain since midnight had led to minimal fire activity.

The park says due to the rainfall, fire behaviour is likely to calm over the next 72 hours.

While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity.

The townsite and park have been besieged by wildfires, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith estimating Thursday a third to possibly half of all buildings in Jasper were burned.

The federal government has approved Alberta’s request for emergency assistance in combating the fires, with Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan saying all necessary resources will be brought to bear on the fires.

